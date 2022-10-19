Pakistan: Imran takes swipe at Shehbaz, says ruling coalition "running away" from elections

Taking a jibe at the Shehbaz Sharif government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that the government is "running away" from elections as the ruling coalition rejected his suggestion of holding snap polls. He further reiterated that the government is trying to disqualify him which he will not allow to happen and stated that the march for "haqeeqi azadi (real freedom)" will be held this month at all costs, the Daily Times reported.

"After coming to power, he [Shehbaz Sharif] was acquitted of the cases. When I was in government, the pressure on me increased. NAB and courts were not under my control. Now, the mafias have taken over the system in Pakistan. They are trying their best to disqualify me, that's why they are filing cases against me," Imran added. The PTI Chief also blamed the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government for the poor economy of the South-Asian country and said that in the 60s, Pakistan was economically ahead of Singapore and South Korea, now Singapore's per capita income is USD 70,000, while Pakistan's per capita income is only USD 2,000.

"The incumbent government has bankrupted Pakistan in six months," Daily Times reported quoting Imran Khan as saying. Calling early polls the need of the hour, Khan reiterated the need to carry out early elections in Pakistan, adding that the political struggle of the PTI is for the supremacy of the body and the law. (ANI)

