Agreement signed for Ahmedabad metro Phase-II backed by French Development Agency's financing

The Ahmedabad metro Phase-II agreement backed by French Development Agency's financing of over Rs1700 crores was signed here on Wednesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:59 IST
Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain in Ahmedabad (Photo/Emmanuel Lenanin twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

He

"Proud to witness the signing of #Ahmedabad metro Phase-II agreement! Backed by the French Development Agency's financing of over Rs1700 crores. Phase II will expand the metro towards #Gandhinagar. A crucial clean mobility project for fast-growing Gujarat," he tweeted. Earlier on October 12, the French envoy discussed maritime challenges with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in Visakhapatnam.

"His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam, interacted with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command today," tweeted the Indian Navy. Both held discussions over various issues, including maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and issues of common interest and cooperation between the two navies.

They also expressed satisfaction towards the current state of bilateral relations, increasing complexity of " VARUNA " naval exercises and progress in several other fields of cooperation, said the Indian Navy. The 20th edition of the Indian and French Navy bilateral exercise 'VARUNA-2022' was conducted in the Arabian Sea in March this year.

Last month, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also held a bilateral meeting with the delegation of French Industrialists led by France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain at Transport Bhawan in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed potential collaboration on new technologies for developing world-class infrastructure and optimal cost, the Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a statement.

"France is India's top partner to make India's booming cities greener & more inclusive. The excellent discussions at this seminar have shown how French funding, companies & expertise together with Indian partners can build the future sustainable city," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain tweeted. The Union Minister also discussed new opportunity areas like Ropeways, Alternative Fuels and Construction materials with the French delegation of Industrialists.

"Discussions were related to potential collaboration on new technologies for developing world-class infrastructure and optimal cost. New opportunity areas like Ropeways, Alternative Fuels and Construction materials were also discussed," Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted. India and France have traditionally had close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship.

The two countries have a burgeoning economic relationship. French businesses and industry have forged linkages with the Indian economy and contribute significantly to India's goal of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

