India, Botswana FMs focus on health, trade, investment, including defence and training

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Botswana counterpart, Lemogang Kwape at Ektanagar, Kevadia, Gujarat and discussed trade, investment, including defence and training.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:59 IST
EAM S Jaishankar with his Botswana counterpart, Lemogang Kwape. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Botswana counterpart, Lemogang Kwape at Ektanagar, Kevadia, Gujarat and discussed trade, investment, including defence and training. "During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and explored means to further strengthen these relations in areas such as health, trade and investment, defence, economic cooperation, training and capacity building among others," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

This was the first meeting for any foreign minister with Jaishankar in Ektanagar, Kevadia. "First occasion to host a Foreign Minister in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. A warm meeting with FM Lemogang Kwape of Botswana. Particularly apt to meet in Gujarat, since diamonds and pharma are so salient in our ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

Regional and international issues of mutual concern including cooperation in multilateral fora such as the UN were also discussed. "It was also decided to reinvigorate the existing institutional mechanisms and conduct these meetings at the earliest mutually convenient dates, including the meeting of the ministerial Joint Commission," added the release.

India and Botswana enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. More than 6000 Indians live in Botswana. Bilateral trade between India and Botswana is about USD 806 million. (ANI)

