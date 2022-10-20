Left Menu

Nepal's leader Prachanda's spouse, Sita Dahal admitted to ICU

Sita Dahal, spouse of CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal- Prachanda has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her health deteriorated on Wednesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:42 IST
Nepal's leader Prachanda's spouse, Sita Dahal admitted to ICU
Sita Dahal admitted at hospital. (Photo Credit - Ganga Dahal, Prachanda's daughter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Sita Dahal, spouse of CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal- Prachanda has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her health deteriorated on Wednesday. According to Dahal's secretariat members, Sita Dahal has been admitted to Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur. The former first lady has been suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. It results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement. The disorder's long name indicates that the disease worsens (progressive) and causes weakness (palsy) by damaging certain parts of the brain above nerve cell clusters called nuclei (supranuclear) that control eye movements.

PSP is different from Parkinson's disease-another movement disorder-although they share some symptoms. Currently, there is no effective treatment for PSP, but some symptoms can be managed with medication or other interventions. As per the doctors, PSP is a rare disease and is seen in only 5/6 out of 100,000 people.

Dahal has been taken to various hospitals in India as well as in Nepal for further treatment but her condition has deteriorated once again. Following ill health of his spouse, Prachanda has cancelled his engagements for a few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022