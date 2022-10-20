Left Menu

Kazakhstan experiencing a new economic and political rebirth: Development minister Uskenbayev

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev has said the central Asian country is currently experiencing a new economic and political rebirth, following large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

ANI | Astana | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:24 IST
Kazakhstan experiencing a new economic and political rebirth: Development minister Uskenbayev
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev has said the central Asian country is currently experiencing a new economic and political rebirth, following large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Writing for The Parliament Magazine, Uskenbayev said, "In 31 years of its independence, Kazakhstan has become a full-fledged and respected member of the international community. Positioned strategically between East and West, we have built good relations with all our neighbours and beyond."

"Kazakhstan is currently experiencing a new economic and political rebirth. Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan's GDP has shown a 17-fold growth. Today, Kazakhstan's economy is larger than the economies of the other four Central Asian countries combined. Our country accounts for almost 60 per cent of trade turnover in Central Asia," he added. Despite these successes, Uskenbayev said Kazakhstan is not standing still. "Our government is implementing measures to increase the competitiveness of our economy by limiting state intervention, while also continuing to diversity and de-monopolise our economy."

The minister further said supporting and promoting small and medium-sized entrepreneurship is also a key priority of the government to ensure that Kazakhstan remains the number one investment destination in its region. "We hope to increase the share of SMEs in GDP up to 40 per cent by 2030," he added. These reforms come in the backdrop of large scale reforms introduced by Tokayev, including crackdown on corruption.

In an October 17 interview with Tengrinews, Kazakhstan's anti-Corruption Agency Chairman Olzhas Bektenov said they have been tasked to reduce corruption and not let corruption interfere with the efficiency of the state governance in the country. "No country is immune to corruption... In the ratings that measure the level of corruption worldwide, the top countries are democratic countries. These countries have a separation of powers, a parliamentary system, democratic, civil society with open decision-making. Corruption can be reduced by ensuring fairness and openness," Bektenov was quoted as saying by The Astana Times.

According to the Kazakh publication, combating corruption is one of the most important areas of presidential reforms after the country adopted its anti-corruption policy for 2022-2026 on Feb. 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022