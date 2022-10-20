Kazakhstan experiencing a new economic and political rebirth: Development minister Uskenbayev

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev has said the central Asian country is currently experiencing a new economic and political rebirth, following large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Writing for The Parliament Magazine, Uskenbayev said, "In 31 years of its independence, Kazakhstan has become a full-fledged and respected member of the international community. Positioned strategically between East and West, we have built good relations with all our neighbours and beyond."

"Kazakhstan is currently experiencing a new economic and political rebirth. Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan's GDP has shown a 17-fold growth. Today, Kazakhstan's economy is larger than the economies of the other four Central Asian countries combined. Our country accounts for almost 60 per cent of trade turnover in Central Asia," he added. Despite these successes, Uskenbayev said Kazakhstan is not standing still. "Our government is implementing measures to increase the competitiveness of our economy by limiting state intervention, while also continuing to diversity and de-monopolise our economy."

The minister further said supporting and promoting small and medium-sized entrepreneurship is also a key priority of the government to ensure that Kazakhstan remains the number one investment destination in its region. "We hope to increase the share of SMEs in GDP up to 40 per cent by 2030," he added. These reforms come in the backdrop of large scale reforms introduced by Tokayev, including crackdown on corruption.

In an October 17 interview with Tengrinews, Kazakhstan's anti-Corruption Agency Chairman Olzhas Bektenov said they have been tasked to reduce corruption and not let corruption interfere with the efficiency of the state governance in the country. "No country is immune to corruption... In the ratings that measure the level of corruption worldwide, the top countries are democratic countries. These countries have a separation of powers, a parliamentary system, democratic, civil society with open decision-making. Corruption can be reduced by ensuring fairness and openness," Bektenov was quoted as saying by The Astana Times.

According to the Kazakh publication, combating corruption is one of the most important areas of presidential reforms after the country adopted its anti-corruption policy for 2022-2026 on Feb. 2. (ANI)

