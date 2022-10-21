Left Menu

Afghan woman killed in Pak border clashes in Kandahar

A woman was killed by Pakistani border forces on the Afghan side amid recent clashes with the Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:15 IST
Afghan woman killed in Pak border clashes in Kandahar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A woman was killed by Pakistani border forces on the Afghan side amid recent clashes with the Taliban forces in Afghanistan. The clash took place along the border in the Spin Boldak border town in Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement, the Taliban chief of police for the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, Mawlawi Mahmood, said that the border clash was started by Pakistani forces, adding that gunfire from the Pakistani side killed a woman from the Afghan side. Heavy weapons, including mortars, were used during the clashes that killed an Afghan woman, Khaama Press reported citing sources. Moreover, Pakistan's military also launched rockets into the air on Thursday night which continued till Friday morning. However, no other casualties have been reported so far.

The incident has been said to ascend the tensions between the Pakistan military and the Taliban. The border clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border come at a time when the Taliban forces and Pakistani border security forces have clashed multiple times before.

Clashes between Pakistan security forces and the Afghan Taliban have become quite frequent in recent months. Several cases of open firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan also continue to blame the neighbouring country for transmitting terrorism across the border. The porous border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been a stronghold for the Pakistani Taliban, a banned terrorist group in Pakistan, for decades. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022