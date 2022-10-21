Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 2 lakh for fisherman injured in warning shot by Navy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced Rs 2 lakh for fisherman, Veeravel, who "sustained serious injuries after being shot by the Indian Navy this morning." "I have ordered to provide special treatment to Veeravel, a fisherman to who is undergoing treatment, and I have also ordered to give him Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," said Stalin.

Tamil Nadu fisherman Veeravel was injured today after the Indian Navy ship fires warning shots over suspicious boat in Palk Bay. "After hearing the news that fisherman Veravel from Vanagiri village, Mayiladuthurai district has sustained serious injuries after being shot by the Indian Navy this morning, I am deeply shocked and pained," said Stalin.

Veravel was injured in the incident and was immediately taken to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for treatment and later admitted to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment. "The injured person has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable. An Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," tweeted Defence PRO Chennai.

During the early hours of Oct 21, 2022, a suspicious boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Despite repeated warnings the boat did not stop. "On observing a suspicious boat in Palk Bay, Indian Navy ship on patrol fired warning shots. A crew onboard the boat got injured, evacuated to Govt Hospital, Ramanathapuram," tweeted Defence PRO Chennai,

As per initial information from Q Branch police, the fisherman was injured in firing by Sri Lankan Navy. "The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter," added Defence PRO tweet. (ANI)

