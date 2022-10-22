India's approach to Ukraine conflict people-centric: India at UNSC

India at UNSC on Friday said that its approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric as New Delhi continues to support nations struck by a surge in food, fuel and fertilizers prices. "India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We're providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, fuel and of fertilizers which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict," Ambassador R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative at United Nations Security Council said at the UNSecurity Council briefing on Ukraine.

Earlier, India hoped that the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance. India has dispatched consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This humanitarian aid and assistance were in keeping with the human-centric approach of the Indian Government. Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year, resulting in a large-scale humanitarian situation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that despite the uncertain global landscape due to COVID-19, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India continues to project strong business sentiment worldwide.

Jaishankar in his address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly said, "We are on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel and fertilizers," "It is therefore in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict," he had added.

India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only escalated after a truck recently exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire. (ANI)

