Gujarat ATS nabs four for issuing bogus passports, visas to Canada aspirants

Four people have been arrested by Gujarat ATS for issuing bogus passports and visas to Canada aspirants.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-10-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 07:34 IST
Gujarat ATS nabs four for issuing bogus passports, visas to Canada aspirants
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested by Gujarat ATS for issuing bogus passports and visas to Canada aspirants. Gujarat ATS exposed this bogus international racket and in this case, four persons have been arrested from the new Naroda area of Ahmedabad city.

At the same time, the ATS team seized five passports and took action. According to the details obtained, the Gujarat ATS had received the right information that the scam was going on in Ahmedabad on fake visas. After receiving the information an investigation was launched by Gujarat ATS. The name of Nilesh Pandya was revealed in this investigation. Nilesh Pandya has also registered several offences before.

Gujarat ATS has arrested four persons on the basis of proper information from the new Naroda area of the city. Five passports have been seized from the accused. These individuals made fake visas to send people to Canada. Among the arrested accused, Nilesh Pandya has also registered a fake visa offence in Rajasthan. The accused was arrested in a fake currency note case in 2005 at Kalupur Post Station. Many people have made fake visas from the new Naroda area and have gone abroad. At the same time, these people have either returned or settled there.

In this direction, Gujarat ATS has launched an investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

