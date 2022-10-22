Imran Khan moves Islamabad High Court challenging his disqualification in Toshakhana case

PTI chairman Imran Khan Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court, challenging the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that disqualified him in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan media reported. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman asked the IHC to declare, find and hold the ECP order against the settled principles of law in Article 63 of the Constitution, according to reported Geo News.

He further requested the IHC to say that ECP should not have exercised the jurisdiction to decide any questions of 'corrupt practice or disqualification' under Section 137, read with Section 232 of the Election Act, and further read with Rule 137 of the Election Rules, 2017. The reference itself is incompetent, illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority, mala-fide and devoid of force and in the circumstance of the instant case declare it null and void in the interest of justice, Imran further asked the court to say as per Geo News.

Imran Khan also requested to suspend the operation of the order and restrain further proceedings till the final disposal of the petition. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Friday, in its verdict in the Toshakhana case, disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ruled that he is no more a Member of the National Assembly.

After the ruling came on Friday, clashes erupted between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police leading to violent unrest in the country. Based on this, the Islamabad Police, booked several PTI leaders after protests broke out across the country in wake of Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), reported Dawn on Saturday.

The complaint has been registered against PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan and six other leaders Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi, Raja Majid on "terrorism charges". As per the police, they were leading the "unlawful gathering" and were informed through a loudspeaker to disperse immediately.

As per the FIR, police had received information that a possible decision can come against the PTI chief. Several officers were present at Faizabad to maintain law, order and security in the area. But around 8 pm, a large PTI rally of around 1000-1200 people started moving towards Faizabad carrying rods and sticks. The FIR alleged that those leading the group incited the demonstrators, after which they started pelting stones at the police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and administration leaving several police officers injured.

The demonstrators further advanced with the "intent to kill". They made the announcement that they don't accept any law and would reach the Election Commission of Pakistan at any cost. The crowd attacked the police force, disturbed the law and order situation, set fire to trees, damaged official property, injured police officers and spread "fear and harassment" among the public, the FIR stated as per Dawn.

The FIR further requested the appointment of an investigation officer for the case. Earlier on Friday, in the Toshakhana case hearing, Imran Khan's counsel Ali Zafar admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.

"The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million and their receipts were enclosed with the income tax returns filed by my client," the lawyer apprised the ECP. Meanwhile, in August, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed the reference claiming that Khan had paid for only some items that he took home from the 'Toshakhana', but most items that he took from the government treasure house were done so without paying for them.

In the reference, it was alleged that Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements, reported Geo news. Reportedly, gifts received by government officials are to be reported immediately, to enable their value to be assessed. Only after an assessment is conducted can the recipient take away the gift, if he wants to keep it, after depositing a specific amount.

These gifts either remain deposited in the Toshakhana or can be auctioned and the money acquired through it is to be deposited into the national treasury. Last month, the former Pakistan Prime Minister sold three expensive watches from the government treasure house collectively worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (PKR) to a local watch dealer, media reports said.

Imran Khan reportedly earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported. (ANI)

