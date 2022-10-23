China to open wider to world, says Xi Jinping as he secures historic 3rd term

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said that China will open its door wider to the rest of the world, as he secured the historic third term as the leader of the Communist Party of China. "We'll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board, and in pursuing high-quality development," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua during the meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development, Xi said. "Through over 40 years of relentless reform and opening up, China has created the twin miracles of fast economic growth and long-term social stability," he said.

The Chinese economy has great resilience and potential, Xi said. "Its strong fundamentals will not change, and it will remain on the positive trajectory over the long run." Top aides of Xi Jinping were promoted in Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee but no woman could find a place in the top leadership position for the first time in years, according to the newly released list by state media.

Xi Jinping presented the Party's new central leadership when meeting the press Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he secured a historic third term as the country's top leader. Xi was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee's first plenary session today, Xinhua reported.

The all-men Politburo Standing Committee, including four newcomers, are all Xi loyalists, The Strait Times reported. The report said vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who was up for promotion, was a surprise exclusion. Meanwhile, one surprise elevation was Shanghai party chief Li Qiang who is now set to be the next premier.

CCP's new Politburo has no female members for the first time in over two decades. American broadcaster CNN reported that the last time there were no women among the full Politburo members at the 15th Party Congress was in 1997. After securing an unprecedented third term as the country's top leader, Xi Jinping is now among the most influential leaders China has seen since the Chinese Communist Party was founded by Mao Zedong. (ANI)

