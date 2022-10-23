The best place to visit for hot spring bath, J-K's Dubjan

A hot water bath is believed to cure joint pain and dry skin, and if one wants to undergo the best experience in that regard, Dubjan in south Kashmir's Dubjan is the place, that should be on the 'must visit' list. A road through the peeking lofty pine trees that overlooks the mighty Pir Panchal on the famous Mughal road brings the visitor to a vast meadow with hot springs, reported Rising Kashmir.

The top of Dubjan is called "Seem Koar", and the spot provides the most enchanting view to the visitors of districts like Kulgam, Shopain, Pulwama, and Srinagar. The Rambi Aar river is considered a perfect spot for a family picnic and other outings. The second largest meadow "rainura" from Dubjan Bridge is another place that can be a delight for the visitors

There are two hot springs, and people usually call the hot springs there "Tata Pani". Yawar Nazir, while talking to Rising Kashmir said "Dubjan is famous for hot springs, and a large number of people who believe that bathing here will cure their ailments, come here."

"Many people around the valley and beyond visit this place. It has great potential to come under eco-tourism but the administration is not paying adequate attention towards it," he said. As per the locals, Sheikh Noor Ul-Din Wali had worshipped here for some time at the top of the meadow. There is still a stone available on which foot and hand marks are visible, reported Rising Kashmir.

The highest number of visitors is observed in the valley during June to September, who not just enjoy the hot baths but also enjoy the adventurous route into the dense forests. The Forest Division Shopian has also developed the 'Dubjan Nangsar track route' for enthusiastic trekkers. The Forest Department has also arranged a hut for those staying at night.

However, the visitors said that there are still some areas where immediate steps can be taken by the administration, such as shelter sheds, drinking water facilities, and pathways. Dubjan has also been identified as a tourist village by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under the Tourist Villages Development Programme of Mission Youth, Rising Kashmir reported. (ANI)

