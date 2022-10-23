Pak: PTI seeks action against Sanaullah over police misconduct with national assembly member

Due to police misconduct with the National Assembly member, Saleh Muhammad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday called for immediate action against interior minister Rana Sanaullah. In an open letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the former NA speaker Asad Qaiser wrote that the situation should be looked into as the Constitution guarantees the protection of life, ARY news reported.

"The Parliament possesses extraordinary sanctity in the political system in terms of role and status He added that the Constitution guarantees the protection of life, property, dignity and honour of the citizens," Qaiser wrote in his letter. Adding further, Qaiser stated that Islamabad police violated the rules and regulations and arrested the PTI MNA Muhammad on a baseless charge, adding that the officials showcased bad behaviour with the MNA Saleh Muhammad by releasing his photo with a white slate that showed his details around his neck, according to ARY news.

"As the leader of the House, it is necessary for you to take notice of this action by the police," he wrote in his letter to the NA speaker. Qaiser further criticised the police misconduct and stated the action caused pain to the MNA, his family and the political party, and the police defamed and insulted the parliament.

Demanding the summon of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the former member of the National Assembly, Qaiser said that those responsible for the misconduct should be suspended with immediate effect, ARY News reported. (ANI)

