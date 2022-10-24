UK envoy Alex Ellis wishes everyone a Happy Diwali

Left Menu

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Saturday wished India on the occasion of Diwali by extending his wishes in Hindi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:03 IST
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Saturday wished India on the occasion of Diwali by extending his wishes in Hindi. The UK envoy tweeted a video where he was wishing in Hindi. "Diwali is celebrated in India, in the UK and across the world. I along with the entire family of the British High Commission are celebrating the UK and worldwide. I am eating Kaju Katli. I am lighting up the diyas. Wish you all a very happy diwali. Thanks. (translated from Hindi)"

On Friday, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, also wished India on the occasion of Diwali by extending his wish in Hindi. The Russian envoy tweeted a video where he was wishing in Hindi all the Indians of happiness and prosperity on the occasion.

"I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all the darkness is eliminated by the lights of thousands of Diyas. I wish that all your sadness goes away and your life is filled with happiness and prosperity. I wish all of you a very happy Diwali," he said. (translated from Hindi). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

