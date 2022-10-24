Left Menu

"Barricade Situation" in Northern Virginia resolved, suspect in custody

A person has been taken into custody in a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, media reports said citing a tweet from the US Army base.

ANI | Northern Virginia | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:06 IST
"Barricade Situation" in Northern Virginia resolved, suspect in custody
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A person has been taken into custody in a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, media reports said citing a tweet from the US Army base. The base had tweeted that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning. The situation is ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time, it tweeted earlier, reported Fox 5 DC.

However, a later tweet from the FBI Washington Field Office, the incident started around 8 am on Sunday, and was resolved just before 3 pm. According to Colorado State University Police Department, a "Barricade situation" is an incident where a person maintains a position of cover or concealment and ignores or resists law enforcement personnel, and it is reasonable to believe the subject is armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

No other details were made available. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022