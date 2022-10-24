Left Menu

Pak journo Arshad Sharif dies by accident in Kenya

Pakistan Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has lost his life in an accident in Kenya's capital of Nairobi, media reports said citing family sources and colleagues.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:16 IST
Pak journo Arshad Sharif dies by accident in Kenya
Pakistan Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has lost his life in an accident in Kenya's capital of Nairobi, media reports said citing family sources and colleagues. The Journalist community in Pakistan are flooding social media to express their grief after the death of famous Pakistan TV show host Arshad Sharif. Sharif's family sources and colleagues have confirmed the death of a journalist in an accident in Nairobi, while no further details have been provided about the incident yet, reported The New International quoting Geo News.

The local police of Kenya started the investigation into the matter, sources added. Sharif was previously associated with Pakistan TV Channel ARY News. He had flown to Dubai after resigning from the channel. Moreover, Arshad Sharif was also spotted in London a few days back after arriving from Dubai. Condolences started pouring in from across the country after the news of the journo's death broke out.

PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt also extended her heartfelt condolences on the demise of the journalist. PTI leader Ali Zaidi and Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group also expressed their grief on Sharif's death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022