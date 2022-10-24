Left Menu

West Bengal: BSF, Border Guards Bangladesh exchange sweets on Diwali

The exchange of sweets took place between BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border on Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 12:12 IST
West Bengal: BSF, Border Guards Bangladesh exchange sweets on Diwali
BSF, Border Guards Bangladesh exchange sweets. . Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with the Border Guards of Bangladesh at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border on the occasion of Diwali. The exchange of sweets took place between BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB at the border.

The Company Commandant of BOP Fulbari of 176 Battalion, BSF, North Bengal Frontier Kamal Singh said, "Maintaining good relations with our neighbours is one of India's traditional values. As a part of the Diwali celebrations, Bangladesh was given sweets from our commanders so that India's relationship with Bangladesh would remain strong in the future." India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction. Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured.

The forces exchanged sweets on the occasion of Deepawali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India. Deepawali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

On this day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

