"Will work day in and day out to deliver": Rishi Sunak on being chosen as new UK PM

New UK Prime Minister-designate Rishi Sunak on Monday vowed to work day in and day out to deliver for the British people. Sunak in a statement to fellow Tory MPs at Conservative HQ in London said, "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in and day out to deliver for the British people."

He took to the podium for his first public address as Tory leader and started by paying tribute to former UK PM Liz Truss for her "dignified" leadership "under difficult circumstances abroad and at home". Sunak said that he is "humbled and honoured" to have the support of his fellow MPs and be elected leader.

"Humbled and honoured to have support of my Parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to," said UK PM-designate. Speaking about economic challenges head for UK he said that the UK is a great country but faces "profound" economic challenges.

"UK is a great country but we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and country together as that's the only way we will overcome challenges and build a better future for our children and grandchildren," said Sunak. Immediately after being selected by Tory MPs, he ruled out an early general election and warned his party they had to "unite or die".

The ex-chancellor who oversaw the nation's finances during the Covid pandemic was the only contender to gain enough support from MPs. His rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race in the final minutes before nominations closed.

Meanwhile, the opposition Labour Party said that Sunak will become another Tory PM chosen without a mandate from voters. The party repeated calls for a general election, echoed by the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party.

Sunak becomes the first Indian-origin person to lead the UK - and at the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years, as well as the first PM to take oath under the new King Charles III. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)