Pakistan: Lawmakers shed light on state patronization of radical elements; minorities' rights abuse

Pakistani lawmakers from Punjab province have condemned the state for patronization of radical elements making minorities more marginalised, media reports said. Members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly highlighted the plight of the minorities during a session on 'Mainstreaming Radicalism: Legitimizing Extremists - Impact on Minorities' at the Asma Jahangir Conference on Sunday.

They declared that state patronization of radical elements, exploitation of scheduled castes and poor segments of minorities by the privileged people of minorities and lack of pluralism and diversity are causing the spread of radicalism and extremism, making minorities more marginalised, reported Dawn. MPA Tahir Khalil Sandhu in a written statement pointed out that the constitutional rights which are granted to the citizens are often abused. He further noted that these cases involving minorities often end up degrading the victims.

Moreover, Qamar Suleman, a representative of the Ahmadiyya Community, brought to light the issues faced by his community. Suleman noted that insight must be made into the funding, protection, and promotion of radical and extremist outfits. Bashing the state, Suleman said Pakistani society became a hopeless case when three national political parties colluded with small religious groups, often on the terms set by these outfits, and the endpoint was the persecution of non-Muslims, reported Dawn.

Speaking further, he said that non-Muslims are being kept in Pakistan for target killing. Underlining the protection of the rights of the Ahmadiyya Community he said, "And why should we leave Pakistan as the country is not your property?" He gave various instances of the persecution of the Ahmadiyya community including their graves being vandalised.

Meanwhile, MPA Ramesh Singh Arora said minorities were being suppressed through forced conversion, distorted curriculum, lack of personal laws and poverty. Sarwan Kumar Bhil, a representative of the Bhil community said no scheduled caste Hindu sits on any government commission or has ever become an MPA or MNA on reserve seats. Urging the National Minority Commission to have a Bheel community representative he noted that the political parties must put an end to 'pick and choose' in the matters of the minority. (ANI)

