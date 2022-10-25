Left Menu

Pakistan law minister Azam Tarar steps down

This resignation comes after three Pakistan high court judges were elevated after nine months of deadlock.

Pakistan law minister Azam Tarar steps down
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar resigned on Monday night citing personal reasons, according to The Express Tribune. In his resignation letter, Tarar cited personal reasons for stepping down as a minister in the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet. The Dawn newspaper reported that Tarar tendered his resignation citing 'anti-establishment slogans' raised at the event held in Lahore on Sunday.

"I am disappointed the way a small group of participants behaved at AJCON22 today by unnecessarily chanting slogans against state institutions n not listing to the achievements so far made for their benefits. We must respect each other's point of view#hallmark of democratic socity," he said in a tweet posted on Sunday. This resignation comes after three Pakistan high court judges were elevated after nine months of deadlock.

According to Dawn, Tarar was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some judges who were being elevated to the Supreme Court. Earlier on Sunday, some people in the audience started shouting anti-army slogans against in the presence of ministers and journalists at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the sloganeering and said it was unfortunate that such forums were being used to target the institutions. "It is unfortunate that such forums are being used to target state institutions, especially the armed forces, for partisan political interests," Shehbaz said in a statement. (ANI)

