Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is historic event, says former minister Natwar Singh

On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party choose Rishi Sunak as their Leader, thereby making him first Indian-origin and Hindu Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:16 IST
Former Minister of External Affairs Natwar Singh speaking with ANI.. Image Credit: ANI
Former Minister of External Affairs Natwar Singh on Tuesday called Rishi Sunak becoming United Kingdom's New Prime Minister a 'historic event'. "It is a historic event. Apart from that, he'd only been a House of Commons member for seven years. He's extraordinary. And earlier he was Chancellor of treasury and he was even younger at that time," Singh told ANI.

The former foreign minister said given that Conservative Party has a non-white leader is extraordinary, it shows the change that has taken place in the United Kingdom. Although Singh believes that a "very tough" time for Sunak lies ahead as the Prime Minister because of the present economic, and political situation in the UK along with handling disarray in the Conservative Party.

On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party choose Rishi Sunak as their Leader, thereby making him first Indian-origin and Hindu Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the Conservative Party leader less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling. After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

Truss' ascent to power was paved by the Tory leadership crisis following Boris Johnson's resignation in July, after a series of resignations of cabinet members, who protested against his scandal-plagued leadership. New UK Prime Minister-designate Sunak vowed to work daily to deliver for the British people.

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in and day out to deliver for the British people," Sunak said at Conservative HQ in London. He also paid tribute to former UK PM Liz Truss for her "dignified" leadership "under difficult circumstances abroad and at home".

Sunak said that he is "humbled and honoured" to have the support of his fellow MPs and be elected leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

