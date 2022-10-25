From Joe Biden to Narendra Modi, here's how world leaders wished Rishi Sunak on becoming UK PM

As Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, world leaders from across the world, from US President Joe Biden to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated him and extended their wishes. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on being appointed the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and urged his support on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine," he tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Rishi Sunak following his election as leader of Conservative Party and the next British Prime Minister.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," tweeted PM Modi. French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his wishes to Rishi Sunak and expected his support on several issues including the war in Ukraine.

Congratulations to @RishiSunak, who has become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Rishi Sunak and wished him to overcome all 'challenges' faced by British society and the whole world.

"Congratulations to@RishiSunakon taking office as Prime Minister! I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today. I'm ready to continue strengthening the - strategic partnership together!" he tweeted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about the partnership between UK and Canada while congratulating Rishi Sunak.

"Congratulations,@RishiSunak. The partnership between our two countries is defined by the history - and the priorities - we share. As we work to deliver results for the people who call Canada and the United Kingdom home, let's continue to strengthen this partnership," he tweeted. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Rishi Sunak after he was appointed the UK PM.

"Congratulations to@RishiSunakon his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK. I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding - partnership," he tweeted. Other than them, Indian MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday called Rishi Sunak's appointment as the UK Prime Minister an "astonishing" development.

"It's extraordinary at multiple levels. You can see that Britain has outgrown their racism, shown tremendous willingness to absorb & admit people of other religious faiths & on top of that they've looked at their merit," he said. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Tuesday said that Rishi Sunak becoming UK Prime Minister is a sign of "Different United Kingdom that there is today" compared to the country in which he grew up.

He also extended his wishes in Hindi which roughly translates as "Rishi Sunak's appointment as the UK Prime Minister is a historic achievement." Sunak on Tuesday scripted history for a series of firsts - the first Indian-origin person to lead the UK, the first non-white, person of colour to become the UK's PM, at the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years, as well as the first PM to take oath under the new King Charles III.

In his statement from 10 Downing Street, Sunak said that he has been elected for the mistakes of former PM Liz Truss. He also lauded former UK PM Liz Truss, paying tribute to her, he said, "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She wasn't wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless."

He vowed to earn the trust of Britons, saying, "Trust is earned, and I will earn yours." Sunak said that his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.

"I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things," said Sunak. "We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope," he added.

Sunak said that he will make the most of the Brexit opportunities. "That work begins immediately," he said, adding, "My government will build an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities." He began his speech by highlighting UK's profound economic crisis. Sunak said, "Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers."

He also paid tribute to former PM Boris Johnson. The new UK PM said that he will always be grateful to Johnson for his "incredible achievements" as Prime Minister. He will treasure Johnson's warmth and generosity of spirit. Responding to Sunak's tribute, Johnson tweeted, "Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support."

Sunak added that he knows the mandate the Conservative Party earned in 2019 is not the sole property of one person, rather "it is a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us". He pledged "a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up."

He became the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Sunak will be the UK's third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.

Sunak ruled out an early general election, despite calls from the opposition Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. (ANI)

