Left Menu

6.8-magnitude quake hits Philippines: US Geological Survey

An earthquake struck the Philippines near Pinili on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:40 IST
6.8-magnitude quake hits Philippines: US Geological Survey
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale struck near Pinili in the Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which struck at 14:59:01 UTC, was initially determined to be at 17.685 degrees north latitude and 120.813 degrees east longitude with a depth of 15.9 km.

Earlier in July, four people were killed and around 60 more left injured after a 7-magnitude earthquake rattled the main Luzon island in the Philippines, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said. The tremor also caused damage to the century-old structures in Vigan City, in Ilocos Sur province, a tourist destination known for its preserved Spanish colonial and Asian architecture on the west coast of Luzon island.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022