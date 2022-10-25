India, China should break out of "geopolitics trap", find new path: Outgoing Chinese envoy

Sun Weidong, the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to India on Tuesday highlighted the profound ties and common ground between China and India. In his farewell statement, he said, "We should break out of the 'geopolitics trap' and find a new path that is different from the past. There is enough room in the world for China and India to develop together, and the two countries and peoples should have enough wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve win-win cooperation between the two big neighbouring and emerging countries."

Sun further elaborated that if the Western theory of geopolitics is applied to the China-India relationship, then major neighbouring countries will inevitably view each other as threats and rivals. "Consequently, competition and confrontation will be the main mode of interaction, and a zero-sum game will be the inevitable result. But the reality is that geographical proximity is an objective existence. It should be an opportunity for us to have more interaction and cooperation, tap our potential and learn from and complement each other. If we view it as a kind of bad fate, it will make us suspect and undercut each other, compete and confront with each other, or even become rivals," said the outgoing Chinese envoy.

He urged China and India to make the right choice and contribute to peace and development in the region and beyond. Speaking about the dialogue mechanism between the two countries, he said, "We should make full use of all the communication channels, and deepen mutual understanding in order to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation."

Notably, China optimized the visa application process for Indian citizens to travel to China and resumed processing visa applications for students pursuing long-term study, and people conducting business, work and family visits. Up to now, more than 1,800 visas have been issued to Indian students. Sun hoped that there would be more and more exchange of visits.

Stressing the importance of managing and resolving differences between the two nations, he said, "We should seek common ground while reserving differences and properly handle the differences. China and India are important neighbours of each other. It is only natural for China and India to have some differences. The key is how to handle the differences. We should be aware that the common interests of the two countries are greater than the differences. Meanwhile, the two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, instead of defining China-India relations by differences." Sharing his experience in India during his tenure as Chinese Ambassador to India, he said, "The past 3 years and 3 months have been an unforgettable period in my life. On the occasion of my departure, I would like to express my most heartfelt appreciation to all my friends for your care for China's development and support to the cause of China-India friendship, and to friends for your support and assistance to me in the performance of my duties."

Sun said that through joint efforts of both sides, China and India can bring back relations on the right track and urged to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties to deliver benefits to the two countries. (ANI)

