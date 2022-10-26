Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone 'Sitrang'

These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:33 IST
Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone 'Sitrang'
Cyclone Sitrang: Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on October 25, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "Sitrang" . These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

"In a swift co-ordinated Search & Rescue Operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone #Sitrang. Fishermen will be handed over to #Bangladesh in accordance with the existing MoU," ICG tweeted. Since Monday night, over 18 people have died in different parts of Bangladesh as the powerful Cyclone Sitrang completed its landfall.

The Dhak Tribune reported that Bangladesh officials closely tackling the impacts of the cyclone said that having taken up all necessary preparations, like appropriate weather forecasting and timely evacuation of people of the coastal regions. Meanwhile, the situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1100 people from 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'.

Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1146 people have been affected by the storm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022