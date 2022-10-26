Left Menu

President Murmu accepts credentials from high commissioner, envoys of five countries

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from High Commissioner of Uganda and Ambassadors of Vietnam, Iran, Sweden and Belgium at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (26 October 2022)," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:46 IST
President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the High Commissioner and Ambassadors of five countries at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. "The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from High Commissioner of Uganda and Ambassadors of Vietnam, Iran, Sweden and Belgium at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (26 October 2022)," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Uganda High Commissioner Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda and Vietnam ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai presented their credentials to the President. Ambassadors of Iran, Sweden and Belgium also presented their credentials. "Those who presented their credentials were Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden and Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium," MEA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

