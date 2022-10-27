Left Menu

Afghans' lives have become "unbearably hard" due to rise in poverty: WFP

Since Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after withdrawal of US troops, the country has witnessed a surge in poverty, unemployment and extreme food insecurity. Moreover, the economic crisis wiped out jobs, salaries and livelihoods across Afghanistan.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:51 IST
Afghans' lives have become "unbearably hard" due to rise in poverty: WFP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban rule in Afghanistan has escalated levels of poverty and unemployment in the war-ravaged country resulting in the lives of Afghans becoming "unbearably hard," said World Food Programme (WFP) in a statement. Highlighting the country's food insecurity, the World Food Programme tweeted on Wednesday and stated that the majority of the population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, Khaama Press reported.

"Over half of the population of Afghanistan is suffering from hunger and immediately needs assistance," WFP said, adding that it has supported over 10 million women through livelihood support and capital creation. Moreover, the poverty rates in Afghanistan have climbed to 97 per cent as per UN reports and nine out of ten persons cannot afford enough food, reported Khaama Press.

The World Food Program estimated that nearly 19 million Afghans face food insecurity on World Food Day which was observed on October 16. Amid the Ukraine war, the World Food Programme has called for USD 1.1 billion to continue delivering monthly food and nutritional assistance for the next six months to 15 million acutely food-insecure people in Afghanistan. World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan condemned the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan as people in the country are on the brink of starvation and facing poverty.

In a tweet, OCHA in Afghanistan wrote, "19 M people are facing food insecurity, 25M people are living in poverty, 5.8M people are in protracted internal displacement, thousands of houses damaged by floods and earthquakes," expressing concerns about the plight of Afghans. "To survive the winter, they require food, nutrition support, warm clothing & a roof over their heads," tweeted OCHA.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme has also raised concerns about the economic crisis in Afghanistan. "The economic crisis wiped out jobs, salaries & livelihoods across Afghanistan, helping families & communities support themselves is more important than ever," wrote WFP on Twitter.

The rising crisis in Afghanistan has hit small enterprises the hardest and private companies have laid off more than half of their employees due to a shortage in sales and a drastic decline in the consumer demand for products. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022