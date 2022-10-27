Left Menu

Pakistan: Roof collapse in Karachi leaves 3 dead, infant included

Three persons were killed, including two women and an infant in a roof collapse incident in Karachi. Investigation is underway.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 06:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

Atleast three persons were killed including two women and an infant in a roof collapse incident in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported. The incident took place in the Ranchore Line Usmanabad in the vicinity of Kalakot police station, resulting in the death of a newborn child whereas a man sustained injuries.

According to ARY News, the deceased persons were identified as 45-year-old Zubaida, 23-year-old Afshan and 10-day-old Rubab while 25-year-old Abdul Qadir was wounded. However, the local officials said that the investigation is underway and teams are still busy looking for survivors in the incident area. A survey of the building was conducted straight after the fatal accident.

Earlier in the month, at least nine people of the same family were killed in Chilas roof collapse. The deadly accident took place occurred in Chilas and killed nine people, including a mother and her eight children including four sons and four daughters, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

