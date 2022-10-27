US diplomat Chris Lu to travel to India to participate in UN counter-terrorism meeting

A senior US diplomat in United Nations will travel to India from October 27-29 to participate in a UN counter-terrorism meeting and address important issues between New Delhi and Washington. India is set to host a UN Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai and Delhi on the overarching theme of 'Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'.

"Ambassador Chris Lu, U.S. Representative for UN Management and Reform, will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi, India from October 27-29 to address issues of counterterrorism, as well as the important relationship between the two countries," the US mission in United Nations said in a media note. While in New Delhi, Ambassador Lu will serve as Head of the Delegation in a special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee focused on threats posed by emerging technologies, it said.

"In Mumbai, Ambassador Lu will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack. The Ambassador will also meet with graduate students from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership to hear their aspirations and discuss the essential role public service plays in democracy," the press noted added. The UN Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting will begin with a 'Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism' in Mumbai on October 28 through a solemn ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, where the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial site.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, along with member states of the U.S. (15 current and incoming 5), and senior UN Officials will also lay a wreath at the 26/11 memorial site and observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims. Statements in memory of victims will also be read out by EAM and the President of the U.S. (FM of Gabon). Select victims of the Mumbai terror attacks would also be addressing the participants separately. Subsequently, an informal briefing of the CTC will be held on the theme of 'Combating Terrorism Financing in local and regional contexts'.

The Special meeting of the CTC in Delhi on 29 October will commence with a high-level Ministerial plenary session, in which UNSG's message along with EAM, and other ministerial participants will address the delegates. India is currently the chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022. (ANI)

