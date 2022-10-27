India, North Macedonia hold Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi

The fourth India-North Macedonia Foreign Office Consultations were held in Delhi where both sides reviewed bilateral relations and also exchanged views on security issues of mutual interest. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "4th India-North Macedonia Foreign Office Consultations held in Delhi. A comprehensive review of bilateral relations including high-level political exchanges, and enhanced cooperation in trade and investment undertaken. Both sides also exchanged views on security issues of mutual interest."

Relations between India and the Republic of North Macedonia are warm and cordial. North Macedonia supported India's candidature in various multilateral forums. India was one of the 40 co-sponsors of the Resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the admission of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia [FYROM]. The Second Foreign Office Consultations between India and Macedonia took place in New Delhi on September 15, 2010. Vivek Katju, then Secretary (West) led the Indian delegation while the Macedonian delegation was led by Zoran Petrov, then Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In 2006, the Government of Macedonia appointed an Indian businessman in New Delhi as its Honorary Consul before proceeding to open a full-fledged Embassy in New Delhi on October 7, 2008. The Government of India appointed an Honorary Consul to Macedonia in 2008. The Macedonian government appointed an Honorary Consul in Kolkata in 2009 as a follow-up of the Macedonian FM's visit. Macedonia has subsequently appointed Honorary Consuls in Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. Then Macedonian Prime Minister Gruevski accompanied by his Dy. PM and Finance Minister and the Minister of Foreign Investments visited India during January 11-17, 2015 for Vibrant Gujarat and CII-Partnership Summits.

Earlier, the same delegation visited India from March 5-8, 2012 to showcase the investment and business opportunities in Macedonia to Indian investors. In continuation of the Macedonian PM's 2012 visit, Dy. PM and Finance Minister Zoran Stavreski, accompanied by the Ministers of Information Society and Administration and Foreign Investments and Director of Technological Industrial Development Zones, visited India in October 2012 on a visit and gave a presentation on benefits Macedonia offered to investors in six Indian cities.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs, Preneet Kaur, accompanied by a business delegation of the CII, visited Macedonia on 10-11 July 2012 and met then FM Nikola Poposki, Dy. PM and Finance Minister Zoran Stavrevski and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and former FM, Antonio Milososki. The talks focussed on the potential for improving the bilateral cooperation between the two countries including economy, culture, and education and science. (ANI)