Pakistan: Constable killed in grenade attack on police station in Balochistan's Kachhi

A constable was killed in a grenade attack on a police station in Dhadar in the Kachhi District of Pakistan's Balochistan, media reports said citing officials. According to the officials, the grenade attack was carried out by unidentified motorcyclists in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Due to the impact of the blast, a police building was damaged and windowpanes of nearby houses shattered. However, other police officials inside the police station remained safe, reported Dawn.

Police constable Abid Hussain Solangi sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the district hospital in Dhadar where he succumbed to his injuries. This is the second such incident in the week, as a day ago, a police constable who was escorting health workers was killed in a targeted attack during a polio eradication campaign in the Pishin district in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Police officials said the polio volunteers remained safe. Pishin police head constable suffered gunshot wounds while covering the health workers and was later killed, reported the media portal.

Last week, two Pakistan security officials on Friday were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Johan area of Kalat district.Levies officials said unidentified people planted an IED by the roadside and detonated it by remote control while the security personnel was passing through the area in a vehicle. Two officials lost their lives on the spot while three others sustained injuries. Soon after the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace the suspects behind the explosion. Ziaullah Langove, the chief minister's adviser on home and tribal affairs, condemned the IED blast and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel.

Balochistan is in conflict with Pakistan Government since 1947. The cause of conflict along with ethnicity includes economic and political exclusion. Balochistan is the largest province by geographical area in Pakistan, constituting approximately 43 percent of the total area of Pakistan. it is Pakistan's largest province, as well as is poorest and least populated. The grievances of the masses relating to political, economic, and cultural rights, have given rise to nationalist movements; the absence of problem-resolution mechanisms, even in the democratic setups; continued negligence of the well-being of the masses that has been the hallmark, though out Pakistan since its creation.

Moreover, 70 percent of people in Balochistan live in poverty. The maternal death rate in Pakistan is 278 per 100,000, whereas in Balochistan it stands at 785. Natural gas was discovered at Sui in Balochistan, yet major parts of the province are still deprived of natural gas.It's important to understand that the violence in Balochistan is not just because of terrorism. The insurgents are mostly local people longing for their constitutional rights and welfare. Therefore, most of the insurgent movements in Balochistan have been linked with deprivation and underdevelopment. (ANI)

