German delegation praises concrete climate actions taken by India

While fully supporting India's G-20 Presidency beginning in December, the German delegation at a meeting in New Delhi praised the concrete environment and climate actions taken by India despite the huge size and population. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held a fruitful meeting with the Committee on Environment of German Federal Parliament headed by Member of Parliament (MdB) Harald Ebner, on Thursday at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi.

In the meeting, they discussed global environmental, climate change, and other related challenges, and how Germany and India can work together to find sustainable solutions to these challenges. As Per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the meeting, issues related to a sustainable lifestyle, circular economy, e-wastes, conservation of water bodies, drinking water, the problem of fertilizers, urban migration, sectoral climate action plans, and achievements were discussed.

"The Union Environment Minister acknowledged the support given by Germany to India for addressing challenges relating to the environment and climate change. He appreciated Germany's support in Ganga Rejuvenation and stated that India and Germany must work together to address global environmental challenges," the ministry said in a statement. The Minister highlighted that India has been undertaking numerous concrete climate actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both domestically and globally. These include NCAP, Biofuel, Kalyan Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, 500 GW target of RE, BS-VI, etc. India always endeavors to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem, Yadav said.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav elaborated on India's global commitment to addressing climate change, by spearheading global initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), and specially thanked Germany for joining ISA. He emphasized the need for mindful consumption and circular economy, and that India is promoting circular economy from three aspects-Legal, Capacity, and Market economy.

While responding to the questions raised by the German delegation, Union Minister Yadav stressed that India's climate actions are based on the principle of CBDR-RC. He stated that India achieved the targets mentioned in the 1st NDC on renewable energy and energy intensity before time. Further, India has enhanced these targets along with the launch of Mission LiFE. Concluding the meeting, both sides acknowledged the contribution of the Indo-German Bilateral Cooperation on environment and climate and agreed to further strengthen the same and also explore how both countries can work together in areas like conservation of water bodies, circular economy, and e-waste. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)