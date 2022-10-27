Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to visit India tomorrow

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in India Friday to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discuss partnership.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:44 IST
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to visit India tomorrow
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo Credit: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in India Friday for his first official trip to the country - to meet his counterpart and discuss strengthening the UK-India relationship. In Mumbai on Friday, he will pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the city's terror attack at the Taj Palace Hotel in 2008.

On Saturday, he will travel to New Delhi to speak at the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee. He will call on countries to work together to fight online terrorism - including global terror recruitment campaigns and live streaming of attacks. In New Delhi, the Foreign Secretary is also due to meet Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to discuss the latest on the 2030 Roadmap, the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Since it was launched last year, huge progress has been made, including the start of ambitious free trade negotiations, the expansion of the defence and security partnership, including through a visit to India last year by late Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), and joint exercises to enhance cyber security collaboration. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, "Our relationship with India is hugely important to me; as the world's largest democracy, India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific. It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help to tackle global security challenges."

"I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 Presidency in December," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

