Nine-year-old girl found chained by employers in Pakistan's Faisalabad

A nine-year-old girl was found chained by her employers in Eden Valley locality of Faisalabad city of Pakistan as she was forcefully kept under such circumstances to prevent her from leaving the place, Dawn reported. The minor was reportedly a maid, kept in chains, and badly tortured by the house owners.

According to a statement by Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Omer Saeed Malik, a call was received on the police helpline about the minor who had been badly tortured by her employers and house owners while being kept in chains by force. Following the call, the local officials were instructed to raid the house and rescue the girl. Later, they arrested the house owner, Asif and his wife, Aliya Bibi who were responsible for the torture.

An FIR was lodged against the house owners for torturing a minor on the complaint of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) officer Robina Iqbal Cheema under sections 328- A, 344 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 34 of The Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004, Dawn reported. According to the complainant, the girl had numerous fresh, and old wounds and torture marks on her body and was kept in chains to restrict her from leaving the house. The investigation of the case is underway and the couple have been put in lock-up, Dawn stated. (ANI)

