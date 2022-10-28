Left Menu

North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea', says report

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch but it did not provide other details immediately. This latest missile test comes ahead of the US-South Korea air drills called "Vigilant Storm," next week.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 10:20 IST
North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea', says report
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch in North Korea earlier this month. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has fired an 'unspecified ballistic missile' towards the East Sea, South Korea's military said on Friday. Tensions are escalating in the Korean peninsula as Kim-led North Korea launched several missile tests, including one that flew over neighbouring Japan this month. The United States and its allies responded with bombing drills.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the latest launch but it did not provide further details immediately, Yonhap news agency reported. This latest missile test comes ahead of the US-South Korea air drills called "Vigilant Storm," starting next week. South Korea has repeatedly warned that Pyongyang is preparing for a nuclear test, a move that would trigger a security crisis in the region.

On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the world is holding its breath over the possibility of North Korea carrying out a nuclear bomb test. The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said it is following the situation "very, very closely." "We hope it doesn't happen, but indications, unfortunately, go in another direction," Grossi was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

"Further tests, of course, mean that they are refining the preparations and the construction of their arsenal," he told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022