Flood-hit minor girl raped in Pakistan's Karachi

In another heart-wrenching incident of child sexual abuse, a nine-year-old flood refugee girl from the Sindh province's Shikarpur district was gang raped by unidentified men in Karachi, Pakistan media reported. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday in the Clifton area, in a car in an upscale locality of Karachi.

At least two persons forced the girl into a waiting car, gang-raped her and then left her near the shrine of Hazrat Adbullah Shah Ghazi. The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took notice of the gang rape of a flood-hit minor girl in Karachi's Clifton area and summoned Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South to appear in person on October 27, Pakistan Observer reported.

The girl, along with her mother and five siblings, were staying as refugees on a footpath in Shah Rasool Colony. The victim's mother, a widow, in the First Information Report (FIR) stated her daughter was begging for alms near Dolman Mall in Clifton when she was abducted using a car.

Dr. Samia, the police surgeon who inspected the victim said that her condition was so bad that she had to be inspected in the operation theatre. A case has been registered in the Boat Basin PS under relevant sections of the PPC and the case is being handled by Additional IG, Karachi, Javed Odho. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)