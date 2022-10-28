Left Menu

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband "violently assaulted", assailant in custody

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been "violently assaulted" after a break-in into the couple's San Francisco home.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with husband Paul Pelosi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been "violently assaulted" after a break-in into the couple's San Francisco home, the Speaker's office said in a statement. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement from Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill read, reported CNBC.

Paul Pelosi, 82, "was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," Hammill said. The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to the inquiries by CNBC. (ANI)

