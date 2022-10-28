Left Menu

Under PM Modi's leadership, India attaches topmost importance to health sector: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India under PM Modi is devoted to creating a resilient global healthcare ecosystem.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:10 IST
Under PM Modi's leadership, India attaches topmost importance to health sector: Union Health Minister
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches prime importance to the health sector and is devoted to creating a resilient global healthcare ecosystem. He made these remarks while addressing the second G20 Health Ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

"Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership attaches topmost importance to the health sector. We are committed to protecting global health and making sure we leave behind for the coming generations a better and healthier planet to live in," said Minister Mandaviya on Thursday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress and way forward on priorities in the healthcare sector, a government press release read.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya stated that "India is committed to contributing immensely to creating a future-ready and resilient global healthcare ecosystem". At the same time, he also elaborated on building global health resilience wherein the proposal of a Financial Intermediary Fund was discussed. He also highlighted the need to acknowledge existing fault lines in the Global Health Architecture and the importance of building an inclusive, agile and responsive framework for health emergency management.

Dr Mandaviya also encouraged all G20 members to contribute their public keys to the proposed Global Federated Public Trust Directory for ensuring seamless worldwide mobility of people and goods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022