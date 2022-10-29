Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Taiwan's Yilan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday. The epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 06:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which struck at 21:00:43 (UTC+05:30), was determined to be at 24.651 degrees north latitude and 122.048 degrees east longitude.

Moreover, the depth of the epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km, a statement by the USGS read. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

