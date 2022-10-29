Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Taiwan's Yilan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday. The epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which struck at 21:00:43 (UTC+05:30), was determined to be at 24.651 degrees north latitude and 122.048 degrees east longitude.
Moreover, the depth of the epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km, a statement by the USGS read. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
