Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Taiwan's Yilan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which struck at 21:00:43 (UTC+05:30), was determined to be at 24.651 degrees north latitude and 122.048 degrees east longitude.

Moreover, the depth of the epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km, a statement by the USGS read. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

