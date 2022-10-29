Left Menu

Storm Nalgae triggers deadly floods in Philippines, claim 31 lives

31 people have been killed in landslides and floods in the Philippines on Friday with several missing in numerous villages as the natural disaster wreaked havoc. Several residents climbed to the roof of their flooded houses waiting to be rescued.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 06:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 06:12 IST
Philippines Floods. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

At least 31 people were killed in landslides and floods in the Philippines on Friday with several missing in numerous villages as the natural disaster wreaked havoc across the country. The heavy rains leading to floods in the country have been triggered by Storm "Paeng" (International Name: "Nalgae") and numerous people lost lives in Maguindanao, an official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM) said, reported Manila Times.

The death toll is likely to climb in the coming days as rescue operations are underway. Reportedly, 16 deaths were reported in the town of Datu Odin, 10 in Datu Blah Sinsuat, and 5 in Datu Upi whereas numerous locals have been waiting to be rescued, according to BARMM Interior and Local Government Minister and Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence Chief Naguib Sinarimbo.

The rains initially started in the country around Thursday and have only become heavier, making the living conditions worse for people, Manila Times reported adding that Storm Paeng was estimated at 220 kilometres east-northeast of Borongan City in the Eastern Samar region. Paeng is likely to make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes Saturday morning, reported the Manila Times.

Catanduanes is an island province located in the Bicol Region of Luzon in the Philippines and is also the 12th-largest island in the Philippines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

