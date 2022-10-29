Non-binding Delhi declaration to be adopted to counter terrorism: India's Ruchira Kamboj

Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of the Government of India to the United Nations and Counter-Terrorism Committee Chair on Saturday said the main focus of this counter-terrorism meeting held in India was to discuss misuse and abuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorist groups. Kamboj, in an interaction with ANI on the sidelines of the special meeting on counter-terrorism, said: "Main focus of this meeting is misuse or abuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, with a focus on information and communication technologies, financing of terror, and unmanned aerial systems including drones."

Further, she told ANI that a Delhi declaration will be adopted by member countries to deal with terrorism. "There will be a Delhi declaration that will encourage member states to work collaboratively and collectively to counter the menace of terrorism," she told ANI.

"It will adopt non-binding guiding principles that will encourage member states to counter the menace of terrorism." India hosted a two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that ended today. The conference, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), is being held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively.

Earlier today, Ruchira Kamboj as part of her opening remarks to the member states highlighted the dangers and the menace of new technology being used by terrorists. "In recent years we have seen the limitless potential of technology. These innovations have fundamentally altered our society. The challenges are several. The use of new technology for terrorism is increasing," said Kamboj.

"This has given terrorists an opportunity to target youth and children for creating propaganda. Misinformation and disinformation are used by them. Political unrest and social upheaval is being created." Speaking about the special meeting, Kamboj said that it reflects the urgency among nations to deal with terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)