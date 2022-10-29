Left Menu

About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Halloween stampede in South Korea

About 50 people suffered from cardiac arrest on Saturday in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd flocked into the central district of the South Korean capital to celebrate Halloween, reported Yonhap news agency, citing Reuters.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:23 IST
About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Halloween stampede in South Korea
Stampede in Seoul. (Photo Credit - Twitter/ allkpop). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

About 50 people suffered from cardiac arrest on Saturday in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd flocked into the central district of the South Korean capital to celebrate Halloween, reported Yonhap news agency, citing Reuters. Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the Itaewon district as of 11:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on Saturday, according to the news agency.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty, " South Korea's Yonhap News Agency Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene.

A large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities, resulting in dozens needing first aid. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of the emergency medical team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimize casualties, his office said.

He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in a nearby hospital to treat the injured. Authorities are still looking into the exact origins and the cause of this accident. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022