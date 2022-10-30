Left Menu

Protestor heckles former US Prez Barack Obama at Michigan rally ahead of mid-term polls

Ahead of mid-term elections, former US President Barack Obama was heckled by a protestor during his Michigan rally on Saturday while he was campaigning for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 07:42 IST
Protestor heckles former US Prez Barack Obama at Michigan rally ahead of mid-term polls
Former US President Barack Obama. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of mid-term elections, former US President Barack Obama was heckled by a protestor during his Michigan rally on Saturday while he was campaigning for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as he continues to remain the most popular person in the Democratic Party even six years after he left the White House. Fox News reported citing sources that the protestor, a male, shouted out during a pause in the former president's speech, however, his statement could not be understood due to commotion during the rally.

Responding to the agitator, Obama said, "Sir, this is what I'm saying," Obama said to the heckler, exasperated. "We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You'll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn't do that in a workplace." The masses reacted with haste to the protestor's statement.

Even after six years of leaving the White House and his position as US President, Obama is the favorite of Democrats due to the political magic that he creates while engaging with the masses. This time, he is particularly trying to campaign for the party ahead of mid-term elections and is headlining rallies in five states.

Obama kicked off the rally in the state of Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, is running for a full six-year term in the Senate. He will further head to the purple state of Nevada on Tuesday, and to the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania on November 5, Fox News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022