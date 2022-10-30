Protestor heckles former US Prez Barack Obama at Michigan rally ahead of mid-term polls

Ahead of mid-term elections, former US President Barack Obama was heckled by a protestor during his Michigan rally on Saturday while he was campaigning for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as he continues to remain the most popular person in the Democratic Party even six years after he left the White House. Fox News reported citing sources that the protestor, a male, shouted out during a pause in the former president's speech, however, his statement could not be understood due to commotion during the rally.

Responding to the agitator, Obama said, "Sir, this is what I'm saying," Obama said to the heckler, exasperated. "We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You'll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn't do that in a workplace." The masses reacted with haste to the protestor's statement.

Even after six years of leaving the White House and his position as US President, Obama is the favorite of Democrats due to the political magic that he creates while engaging with the masses. This time, he is particularly trying to campaign for the party ahead of mid-term elections and is headlining rallies in five states.

Obama kicked off the rally in the state of Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, is running for a full six-year term in the Senate. He will further head to the purple state of Nevada on Tuesday, and to the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania on November 5, Fox News reported. (ANI)

