Left Menu

Minors among riskiest groups facing faith change in Pakistan

Minor boys and girls in Pakistan are among the riskiest groups facing faith change in Pakistan as the rise of atrocities on minors among religious groups goes relatively unnoticed.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 07:48 IST
Minors among riskiest groups facing faith change in Pakistan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Minor boys and girls in Pakistan are among the riskiest groups facing faith change in Pakistan as the rise of atrocities on minors among religious groups goes relatively unnoticed, reported a Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). The ethnic minorities in the South Asian country are suffering the most as they are deprived of their basic rights and boys and girls are among Pakistan's riskiest groups facing kidnapping and forcible conversion to Islam. Minor girls are also often forced into pre-arranged marriages.

As per the statistics of 2021, around a thousand cases were reported annually. In a recent incident in Sindh, Chanda Mehraj was kidnapped in Hyderabad, when she was returning home, her parents said, IIFFRAS reported. Separately, a 13-year-old Sikh boy was gang-raped in Jacobabad whose assailants escaped from the police station.

Citing a report published in November 2021 by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Freedom of Religion and Belief, Farahnaz Ispahani, a former member of the Pakistan National Assembly said: "Forced conversions are heinous because they coerce young girls from minority communities, who are used as soft targets to inflict pain and violence against the larger communities." "Pakistan has faced global opprobrium for its shaky commitments to safeguarding religious minorities, and the unwillingness of the Pakistani government to denounce extremism without equivocation. But that has not slowed the momentum of oppression targeting Christians, Hindus, and Ahmadis, who are among the most marginalized and persecuted groups in the country.

"Forced conversions are now the primary form of inflicting violence and wiping out entire communities in Pakistan. Most cases of forced conversion go unreported, as the status of religious minorities is significantly diminishing. Making matters exceedingly worse, such cases bring layers of trauma to the victims and their families," she added, reported IIFFRAS. The misuse of the draconian blasphemy laws against minorities and even members of the Muslim community to settle personal grudges is rampant in Pakistan.

The minorities in Pakistan are constantly being murdered and subjected to inhuman brutalities in the name of blasphemy, conversion to Islam, and other sectarian differences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022