US House Speaker gives update on husband's health condition post "violent" attack

While thanking the law enforcement and emergency services for their quick response, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said his husband Paul Pelosi's health continues to improve after an assailant broke into their San Francisco home and "violently" attacked him. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other severe injuries. He was attacked with a hammer in their home in San Francisco, California.

Taking to Twitter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving." The attacker was a male assailant who also tried to tie up Pelosi's husband as he was waiting for Nancy to arrive home. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement from Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill read, reported CNBC.

Giving further details of the incident, Pelosi, in a press release said, "a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul." "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

The US House Speaker said that Paul was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker. She, along with her family, also expressed gratitude and thanked people for the outpouring of support and prayers following the deadly attack on Paul Pelosi. "It is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve."

"We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand," the press release added quoting Pelosi as saying. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi on Friday morning is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. According to CNN, David DePape, the suspect accused of entering Pelosi's house and hitting him with a hammer, now faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide.

"We are coordinating closely with federal and local law enforcement partners on this investigation. We will bring forward multiple felony charges on Monday and expect DePape to be arraigned on Tuesday. DePape will be held accountable for his heinous crimes," Jenkins tweeted. US President Joe Biden described the attack on Pelosi's husband as "despicable." "This is despicable. There's no place in America -- there's too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol," Biden told a fundraising dinner Friday in Philadelphia.

In an official statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the attack against Paul Pelosi and said that the prayers are with Speaker Pelosi's whole family. She said that the US President is also praying for Paul Pelosi and also had a morning call with House Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected," the official statement read. US Vice President Kamala Harris also had a call with Nancy Pelosi after Pelosi's husband, Paul, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco. She called the attack an "act of extreme violence".

According to analysts, the US speaker is second in line to become the US President after the Vice President in case the President is incapacitated. (ANI)

