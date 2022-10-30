To continue availing GSP+ benefits, Pakistan needs to comply with human rights conventions

In order to continue availing the GSP+ facility provided by the EU, Pakistan is required to ensure the implementation of 27 UN conventions relating to human rights, labour rights and climate change, the EU said in a press release. Pakistan has been enjoying the facility provided by the EU since 2014 and immensely gains from zero import duty on 66 per cent of the tariff lines. The EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP Plus) gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.

This comes at the 12th European Union (EU)-Pakistan Joint Commission meeting that took place on October 5 in Islamabad to exchange views on all areas of cooperation between the EU and Pakistan. The Joint Commission was briefed about the outcomes of the Sub-Group meeting on democracy, governance, rule of law and human rights. Pakistan and the EU discussed civil and political rights, the rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups and freedom of religion or belief, the press release read.

They discussed the role of civil society organisations, freedom of expression and opinion, media freedom and the fight against disinformation. Blasphemy in Pakistan was also discussed at the meeting. The violation of women's and children's rights, transgender rights, and the protection of journalists was part of the deliberations held in Islamabad. Both parties discussed legislative proposals, namely the anti-torture bill and the bill on enforced disappearances.

Expressing solidarity with the people affected by unprecedented climate-induced floods ravaging the country, the EU informed about its contribution to addressing the most urgent needs of the affected population. Discussions were held on the electoral reforms process where the EU reiterated its commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter.

Notably, the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) resulted in an increase in EU-Pakistan trade to EUR 12.2 billion in 2021. They discussed ways to address issues hampering trade and investment. The EU stressed on the effective implementation of the 27 international conventions related to GSP+. The EU informed Pakistan about Global Gateway, a EUR 300 billion co-investment strategy rooted in partnership, sustainability and the rule of law.

The Joint Commission was co-chaired by Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service, and Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs. Representatives of the relevant Ministries of the Government of Pakistan as well as of the European Commission, the European External Action Service, the Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the EU and observers from EU Member States also participated in the meeting. It was agreed that the next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission would be held in Brussels in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)