Possibility of head-on collision between Imran Khan and military establishment

The situation in Pakistan in wake of Imran Khan's "Long March," which entered its second day (Oct 29), is highly alarming amid whispers of the possibility of martial law amid reports of armed groups of criminals from KPK, erstwhile FATA, Gujrat and periphery of Lahore joining the march. Imran Khan is still undaunted and undeterred while continuing his barrage of accusations and warning to Army Chief Qamar Bajwa, DG ISI Nadeem Anjum, DG C Faisal Naseer and Islamabad Sector Commander Brigadier Faheem. In case Imran Khan succeeds in mobilizing an impressive crowd towards Islamabad, the chances of PTI chauvinists and militants in the march becoming unruly and violent cannot be ruled out.

Imran Khan and his supporters in the Pak army including mastermind LT Gen Faiz Hameed are fighting the last battle of now or never and it is for the first time in Pakistan's history that Imran Khan has mounted aggression on the state/army. Shehbaz Sharif's government matters nothing to him. There are also reports of his arrest even before the march arrives in Islamabad and some reports suggest that fearing his arrest or any other problem, Imran Khan can leave Pakistan, leaving his supporters shocked and bewildered

Addressing the rally at Shahdara, Imran Khan administered an oath to the participants to stand by him and offer any sacrifice in his struggle, which he termed jihad for Haqeeqi Azadi. Before the oath Imran Khan, in his speech at Shahdara, Lahore again targeted Maj Gen Faisal Naseer and Brigadier Faheem for torturing and humiliating Azam Swati and termed both officers as savages and asked Gen Bajwa twice to take action against them. He termed the DG ISI press conference as political and urged Chief Justice to protect the fundamental human rights of the people.

Senior anchorperson Talat Hussain said that the army establishment took Imran Khan lightly. By conveying a message through the unprecedented presser by DG ISI and DG on Oct 27, it thought that by asking IK not to cross red lines further, Imran Khan will exercise restraint but IK responded by issuing threats to DG ISI, DG C, and sector commander. Commenting on October 27 press conference by DGISI along with DGISPR, Pakistan's reliable and informed journalist Najam Sethi termed the press conference by DGISI as an unprecedented incident and said that the message conveyed during the press conference besides being for Imran Khan, was simultaneously for the Imran supporters within the army also. Several issues haven't been sorted out so far within the army. This message was for those people within the army who were putting pressure on General Bajwa that the army should intervene in favour of Imran Khan.

However, army leadership has conveyed to them that only those people have been promoted recently from Major Gens to Lt Gen who agreed over the policy of being apolitical. Imran Khan has been given the message that the army is not siding with anyone politically, but if the government will call it, it will definitely stand by it under the constitution. Najam Sethi said that Imran Khan after chanting slogans of Mr X, Mr Y and Dirty Harry has now mentioned the names of these characters. About these characters, Imran Khan was saying that army is taking a hard line after they were posted in Islamabad.

He said that Imran Khan's viewpoint about the long march is that he has to survive politically and keep the government under pressure. Imran declares the long march as peaceful only with the aim that Supreme Court does not stop it. That is why he has not revealed his detailed plan. He will decide his next course of action only after arriving in Islamabad. Najam Sethi said he doesn't think the long march will last until November 4. Imran Khan will wish that all matters are sorted out before the conclusion of the march through backdoor channels, which is not possible.

Sethi claimed that Imran Khan will not be able to achieve his objectives without violence. However, he will not initiate, nor will the government. If Imran Khan deviates from the decided venue, the police will stop and in that case, there can be a conflict between the police and PTI activists. Najam added that the government may agree to talks if Imran Khan brings a crowd of over one lakh people. In that case, elections can be held at an early date. Sethi claimed that Imran Khan's mind is following the ideology of Tayyip Erdogan.

He warned that if the long march breaks the discipline and laws, there will be highly volatile situations endangering both the government and the state. In that case, there can be international interference. He alleged that Imran Khan is protesting and holding a long march not against the government, but the State. Najam Sethi said that it is for the first time in 70 years that an anti-army sentiment has emerged in Punjab. It is that province that has always been a pro-military establishment and from where the majority of officers and jawans are recruited.

He alleged that Imran Khan is trying to become a fascist and wished to capture the army for his personal aims and objectives. Imran Khan with fascist thinking wants to occupy the state. He wants two third majorities. That is why he is demanding early elections. His aim is to create a rift in the army. On the other hand, army command has given the message that they are standing united and will remain apolitical for the next 15-20 years. The army will not interfere whenever the elections are held. Pak army has understood that the country cannot be run the way it was running till date.

Najam added that the Shehbaz government hopes that perhaps Imran Khan will commit some blunders. It is also waiting for the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz so that PML (N) could reclaim some of its lost ground. Investigative journalist Asad Ali Toor accused Imran Khan of holding a long march with evil designs. He said that an extraordinary press conference by DGISI was also aimed at giving a message to Saudi Arabia and China that army leadership is standing by the present government.

This message was essential because PM Shahbaz Sharif is currently on a visit of Saudi Arabia and on November 01, he will go to China. Pakistan has taken loans from both friendly countries and now the time of rescheduling of these loans has arrived. If these countries fear the collapse of this government, they can make rescheduling difficult. Asad Toor claimed that Imran Khan has fallen victim to political miscalculation and as a result of his blunders, he can die a political death. He warned that if Imran Khan doesn't stop leveling allegations and change his attitude, he will be arrested before he arrives in Islamabad.

Imran Khan has revealed the names of the two personalities he was referring to as Mr X and Mr Y in the last few days. One is DG C Major General Faisal Naseer and another is ISI Islamabad Sector Commander Brigadier Faheem. The person who was referred to as Dirty Harry is actually DG C Major General Faisal Naseer. He said that Faisal Naseer is known as a super spy in military circles as he has played important role in the war on terror. (ANI)

