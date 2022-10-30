7 injured in an explosion in Kabul mosque

At least seven persons were injured in an explosion that took place at a mosque in Kabul. The Kabul's spokesperson of the Taliban police chief office, Khalid Zadran, said that the explosion occurred at around 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, October 28, in the Sheikh Mohammad Rohani Mosque, reported Khaama Press.

The explosion took place in Kabul city's 5th police district as worshippers gathered at the mosque for Friday prayer, according to Taliban security official, Zadran. "Explosive materials were placed inside the mosque, and it exploded after the Friday prayer," Zadran said.

While the Taliban officials stated that the explosion injured 7 people, local sources in Kabul reported that at least 10 people were injured as a result of the detonation of the explosives at the mosque, reported Khaama Press. This explosion has not yet been attributed to any specific person or organization.

However, the deadliest attacks in Kabul, Kunduz, Balkh, Kandahar, Herat, and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan, have been claimed by the Khorasan branch of ISIS. The ISIS attacks in Afghanistan have long targeted worshipping places, schools, and other public places where people congregate, reported Khaama Press.

Even though the Taliban has been in power for more than 14 months, despite their officials' repeated promises to ensure general security, various regions in Afghanistan have been on the scene of fatal attacks. Earlier in September, the suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Herat caused the death of twenty persons, which sparked strong reactions from across the globe.

At least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, Afghan media reported. Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat was bombed at around 12:40 pm (local time), Khamaa Press reported, citing authorities run by the Taliban.

In October, at least four people were killed and 25 others were wounded in a blast in the Kabul mosque. The blast reportedly took place at a mosque of the Taliban's Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

