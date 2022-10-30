Left Menu

Bar associations of KP, Sindh express concerns over 'ill representation' in Pak Supreme Court

Strong voices from judges and bar associations raised concern over the 'ill representation' in Pakistan's Supreme Court.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 19:12 IST
Bar associations of KP, Sindh express concerns over 'ill representation' in Pak Supreme Court
Supreme Court of Pakistan.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Strong voices from judges and bar associations raised concern over the 'ill representation' in Pakistan's Supreme Court. Sources revealed to The Express Tribune that a delegation of four Peshawar High Court (PHC) judges met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to convey their concerns about not nominating a judge of PHC for elevation to the apex court.

Similarly, two strong resolutions have been passed by the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) as well as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (K-PBC) on the same subject. All superior bars condemned the approval of the elevation of junior judges to the SC. The KP Bar Council in its resolution noted that over the past many years, the principle of seniority was persistently violated by JCP while picking judges for the SC, reported The Express Tribune.

"Mostly the judges from smaller provinces, particularly the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been made the victims of injustice," they said. They also demanded that the federal government immediately promulgate proper legislation for granting equal representation to all federating units in the apex court, reported The Express Tribune.

They said that after the passage of the 18th Amendment, there were many cases, which were or would be initiated in the SC between the Centre and the federating units or among two or more federating units, and unless all federating units had an equal number of judges in the apex court full compliance to the constitution was in serious doubt. The statement said that the federation and constitution could only be adhered to in letter and spirit by safeguarding the interests of all federating units by an independent SC with equal representation from all the federating units, reported The Express Tribune.

The SHCBA said that it takes notice of the fact that of the three vacancies that arose in the SC on the retirement of Judges appointed from the Sindh High Court. "Only two Judges from the Province of Sindh have been appointed to the Supreme Court. The third vacancy was arbitrarily filled by (an out of turn) promotion to the Supreme Court given to a Judge of the Lahore High Court," it stated.

In case the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment approves the JCP nominations, eight judges will belong to the province of Punjab, three from Sindh, two from K-P, and two from Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022