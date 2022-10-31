Left Menu

11 die in stadium stampede at African music star Fally Ipupa's concert in Kinshasa

Eleven people, including two police officers, were killed Sunday in a packed stadium in DR Congo's Kinshasa.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 08:27 IST
11 die in stadium stampede at African music star Fally Ipupa's concert in Kinshasa
Representative Image (photo: reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo

Eleven people, including two police officers, were killed Sunday in a packed stadium in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kinshasa. The stampede led to casualties as the stadium was packed beyond its volume of 80,000. As a result, when some of the crowd forced their way into the VIP and reserved sections, the situation turned ugly, Al Jazeera reported.

The incident took place in the stadium where a massive concert of Africa's leading musician, 44-year-old Fally Ipupa was happening. However, the chaotic rush later forced the security officials to fire tear gas in order to disperse violent crowds in the streets outside the stadium. People were gathered in huge numbers to witness the Kinshasa-born Ipupa, however, the situation turned nasty after the deadly crowd rush, Al Jazeera reported.

In a separate incident, at least 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries were killed in Saturday's crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, taking the death toll to 153. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed an investigation. "We will have relevant ministries such as the Ministry of the Interior and Safety conduct emergency inspections not only for Halloween events but also for local festivals and thoroughly manage them so they are conducted in an orderly and safe manner," Yoon said in a television statement on Sunday.

At least 1,00,000 people were celebrating Halloween in Itaewon, central Seoul, popular for its nightlife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022